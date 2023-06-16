Head teacher tells of recruitment woes

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tarbert Academy’s head teacher has admitted that it is “incredibly difficult” to recruit secondary teachers to work in his school.

Neil McKnight, head teacher of Tarbert Academy, gave a report to Argyll and Bute councillors highlighting success stories at the school during the past year.

Mr McKnight said teachers have even had to come out of retirement to ensure as many subjects as possible can be taught at the school.

The discussion took place at a meeting of the local authority’s Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands Area Committee last Wednesday June 7.

Kintyre and the Islands SNP councillor Dougie McFadzean was one of a number of councillors who had been on a recent tour of the school.

He said: “For me, the ethos in the school was fantastic. But what are the difficulties you are finding recruiting?

“You are in a rural location and have thought outside the box by encouraging somebody to come out of retirement.”

Mr McKnight responded: “It is incredibly difficult. We had a PE teacher post which received two applications, and one was in America at the time. If I do not have a teacher I cannot offer the subject to young people.

“I had a technician post last year, but the person could not get accommodation and had to withdraw from the process.

“We fortunately filled the post with an excellent candidate.

“My current PE teacher is away for a year, but I think they will come back. For that we expect somebody to come to Tarbert three-and-a-half days a week, and the cost of living makes it even more difficult, especially if you are bringing a family.

“We have been quite fortunate over the years.

“A chemistry teacher retired and was replaced by a young person, who was outstanding, but got snapped up by a school in Largs, which is near where his family live.

“It is tricky, but we have got away with it.

“The geography makes it more tricky.

“Because of the school roll, we only get allocated a certain number of staffing resources.

“A geography teacher retired and I was not able to replace that post, so I had to use the cover budget for a supply teacher for a while.”