From Our Files – 16.6.23

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday June 14, 2013

Hotel donates £2,000 to pipe band

The George Hotel has this week handed over £2,000 to Inveraray and District Pipe Band (IDPB) to help cover costs of the up coming European Championships.

A major event in the piping calendar, the championship is being held in Forres for the first time. But being so far north both the juvenile and senior bands have to stay overnight prior to the event.

Jim McMillan, band secretary, said: ‘With no major contest in Ireland this year this is the farthest the bands will have to travel and they are once again grateful to The George Hotel for providing very generous sponsorship.

‘IDPB are fortunate to have the support of many local businesses and none more so than The George Hotel who have helped us financially over the years.

‘We must therefore thank Donald, Kris and Donald of The George for their continued generosity to the band.’

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday June 13, 2003

US students welcomed to Lochgilphead High School

Four students from Jefferson High School, Georgia, USA, have been taking in the glorious scenery of Mid Argyll during their fortnight’s stay in Lochgilphead.

This is the fifth year of the Argyll and Bute Jefferson exchange, which involves students from the American school pairing up with pupils from Lochgilphead, Campbeltown and Helensburgh.

A total of 16 American students and three teachers travelled to Argyll from Georgia, near Atlanta, to take part this year.

Lochgilphead and Jefferson students planned to visit a range of tourist attractions in Argyll, including a day trip to Gigha, and visits to Edinburgh and Stirling.

The entire group will return to Georgia on Sunday and a return visit by the Argyll pupils to the USA is planned for October this year.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday June 10, 1983

Police promotion

The Chief Constable has announced the promotion of Chief Inspector Neil MacGregor of ‘L’ Division to the rank of Superintendent at C Division.

Superintendent MacGregor, a native of Ardrishaig, originally joined Argyll County Police in September 1954. He has served in Oban, Dunoon, Campbeltown, Islay and Helensburgh on uniform duties.

A former pupil of Carradale and Campbeltown Grammar School, he lives in Helensburgh with his wife and two children. During off duty hours he enjoys fishing, shooting and gardening.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday June 11, 1963

School for Argyll shepherds

Eighteen young Argyll shepherds went back to school last week to learn how to machine-shear sheep.

They were attending a three-day course held at Clachan Farm on the Ardkinglas estate of Scotland’s Secretary of State Mr Michael Noble and his brother John.

It was sponsored by the West of Scotland College of Agriculture.

The students were welcomed by the estate manager, Captain J B Coutts, who said that he hoped the shepherds would look on the course as the equivalent of a day-release course in industry.

In charge of the course was Mr R Gentles, one of the college’s county advisers resident in Dunoon, who showed films illustrating the Bowen technique of sheep shearing.

Mr Ian McWhirter, Linfairn, Straiton, was an able instructor and had just the right approach with the shepherds. He has already instructed on two previous courses in other parts of Scotland.

The sheep and buildings were placed at the disposal of the school by Messrs Noble.

The evenings were devoted to lectures on sheep diseases, sheep feeding and care, and dog handling. These were given by Mr A. Wilson, and Mr Colin Bannatyne, two well known local veterinary surgeons, dog handler Mr J. M. Wilson, and Mr Anderson, a veterinary surgeon from Stirling.

The course was rounded off by a six-a-side shinty tournament.

In view of its success, the West of Scotland College hopes that this course will be repeated elsewhere in the county.