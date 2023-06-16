Fans’ joy as puffer says “ahoy!” to Crinan

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The 80-year-old vessel and famous puffer VIC32 stopped in at Crinan last Friday and Saturday as part of its anniversary tour.

It is the VIC32’s second Crinan Canal visit in little more than a month, after calling in at Ardrishaig in early May, and the warm reception it got from those on dry land was repeated at the other end of the nine-mile canal.

Gillian Rodger from Save the Puffer Trust, said: “We had approximately 150 visitors to the boat last weekend who joined us for a guided, access-all-areas tour, which included the wheelhouse, engine room and the original crew accommodation.

“Also on display throughout the weekend were the entries from our Children’s Art Challenge, which we ran for local children under 12 earlier this year.

“We had both the junior and main Mid Argyll pipe bands playing on the hatchboards each day of the event, which was a real highlight for the boat and visitors to the Canal Basin.

“We are thankful to them for coming along.

“Nick and Rachel Walker, former custodians of the Puffer who retired last year, joined us on Saturday afternoon to cut the 80th birthday cake.

“Our open weekend raised just shy of £1,000 for the Puffer Preservation Trust, the charity that continues to restore and maintain the vessel for future generations.

“Our transit through the Crinan Canal last Friday also marked our last holiday week burning coal, as we will be transitioning to biofuel from July onwards – being the first heritage steam vessel in the country to do so, and the culmination of a journey that has taken more than four years.

“Look out for more updates from Save The Puffer on this exciting development in July.

“Also, our remaining 2024 dates including local day trips will be announced next week, and to find more details via savethepuffer.co.uk“