Entry call for bowls triples

Lochgilphead Bowling Club is holding an open triples competition next Saturday June 24.

Entry is £30 per team and includes lunch and a raffle entry.

A spokesperson said: “Teams can enter by contacting the club via our email address lochgilpheadbowls@gmail.com or via our Facebook page, Lochgilphead Bowling Club.

“The entrance list is also on the club’s noticeboard.”