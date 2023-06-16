Entry call for bowls triples
Lochgilphead Bowling Club is holding an open triples competition next Saturday June 24.
Entry is £30 per team and includes lunch and a raffle entry.
A spokesperson said: “Teams can enter by contacting the club via our email address lochgilpheadbowls@gmail.com or via our Facebook page, Lochgilphead Bowling Club.
“The entrance list is also on the club’s noticeboard.”