Campaign to recruit Argyll childminders

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A campaign to recruit new childminders throughout the Highlands and West of Scotland has been extended – with Argyll and Bute one of the key areas identified.

Led by the Scottish Childminding Association (SCMA), and funded by Scottish Government and participating local authorities including Highlands and Islands Enterprise, the Scottish Childminding Partnership aims to increase the number of childminding businesses in areas where there are not enough childminders to meet the level of demand from families seeking local, high-quality, nurturing and flexible childcare.

Graeme McAlister, chief executive of the SCMA, said: “Access to high-quality childminding is a vital asset to families.

“The recruitment of more childminders is an important step towards addressing the urgent demand for childminding places from parents and carers, whether in rural areas, towns or cities.

“It’s crucial for the families who live and work in some of our most rural and remote areas to be able to contribute to the local economy because ultimately.

“A package of fully-funded support and training is available to help successful applicants establish their new childminding business from home.

“No previous childcare experience is required to become a childminder, but applicants do need to be passionate about working with children.

“It is an extremely rewarding career option, contributing to children’s development, learning and wellbeing within the local community.

“Those who apply and are accepted on to the pilot will be supported every step of the way by a dedicated member of the SCMA team, from induction training and support through the registration process to establishing their new business.

“For more information visit www.childminding.org/childminder-recruitment “