New Port Ann-Crossaig overhead line goes ‘live’

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

After 112km of conductor cable, 9,500 cubic metres of concrete, almost 3,000 tonnes of steel and around 500,000 working hours – the new Port Ann to Crossaig overhead line project has been energised.

From Port Ann substation near Lochgilphead to the substation at Crossaig, the new overhead line by SSEN Transmission and contractor Balfour Beatty is around 45km long.

Supported on 148 newly installed steel-lattice towers, it has been designed to be more resilient in extreme weather events, improving supply security for those living and working in the area.

It has been built to replace the existing 132kV line, originally built in the 1950s, which has reached the end of its operational life.

SSEN Transmission says it has “future proofed the new overhead line by building it to initially operate at 132kV with the capacity increase to 275kV”, meaning it can accommodate future contracted electricity generation on to the grid.

The existing 132kV line now will be decommissioned and carefully removed, with work expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

During peak construction, around 150 people worked on the new line, with over half-a-million working hours spent delivering the project across SSEN Transmission and its contractors.

The Port Ann to Crossaig project is the second phase in the wider Inveraray to Crossaig powerline upgrade, with the first phase – Inveraray to Port Ann – energised in July 2021.

The 84-km replacement line is the main arterial route for electricity transmission in Argyll.

Teams across the project have contributed to the £7 million spent by SSEN Transmission and their contractors on food and accommodation in Argyll and Bute since April 2020.

As a stakeholder-led business, the team has kept the community informed throughout the project via monthly community liaison groups and has carried out various volunteering initiatives.

These included installing a new sandpit for outdoor nursery MAKI Pups, run by Argyll and the Isles Coast and Countryside Trust; painting the interior living-space of Ardfenaig Residential Home in Ardrishaig; and donating high-vis clothing and torches to Tarbert High School to help keep pupils safe on their commute to school during the winter months.

SSEN Transmission has committed to replanting over 270 hectares of trees which were removed during construction, and, where possible, opting for native tree species.

SSEN Transmission project manager Peter Brum, said: “ The team came together to deliver this project safely, and while this project hasn’t been without its challenges, it is testament to the team’s experience, professionalism and dedication that when faced with problems we have worked together to reach solutions.

“We would like to thank the communities and land owners along the route for their support and continued patience throughout the build, without which the project and its role in reinforcing the transmission network in Argyll would not have been possible.”

David Nevin, Balfour Beatty senior project manager, said: “We were exceptionally lucky to have had so many fantastic people support us in the delivery of the project.

“Everyone involved should be very proud of what we’ve achieved together in some of the most difficult and challenging terrain in the UK. This combined with a challenging programme all add to the sense of satisfaction upon successful energisation.”