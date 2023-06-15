Minard primary to close
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Minard Primary School will go through the statutory closure procedure, having been mothballed for more than four years.
Councillors on the Community Services Committee of Argyll and Bute Council agreed on Thursday last week to the next step which would cease any educational provision from the Mid Argyll school on May 31 2024.
It is proposed is that children living in the north section of the school’s catchment area from Achagoyle Bay to Blackstone Bay attend Furnace Primary and children in the south section of the catchment area, from Achagoyle Bay to Kilmichael Beg would attend Lochgilphead Joint Campus.