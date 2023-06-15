Announcements – June 16, 2023

GOLDEN WEDDING

MCGOUGAN – BRODIE – At the Lorne and Lowland Church on June 15, 1973 by the Rev JRH Cormack, Robert to Christine. Present address 91 Tomaig Road, Campbeltown.

DEATHS

BRUCE – On June 9, 2023, at Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban, Eileen Bruce, in her 93rd year, of 9 Caledonia Court and formerly of 18 Hillview Terrace, Ardrishaig. Beloved wife of the late Alex Bruce; cherished Mum of Alison, dear mother-in-law of Ian, and adored Mama of David and Lewis. A dear aunt. Funeral service was held in Ardrishaig Parish Church, followed by interment at Achnabreac Cemetery. Sadly Missed.

HARVEY – Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital, on June 10, 2023, Noreen Harvey, in her 86th year, of 55 High Bank Park, Lochgilphead. Beloved and much loved wife of the late Mick, and dearly loved mother of Liam, Michael, Patrick and the late Anthony. Adored Granny and Great Granny. A dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and cousin to all the family. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held in St. Margaret’s Church, Lochgilphead, on Tuesday June 20, 2023, at 11am, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Donations to Marie Curie, Macmillan Nurses Mid Argyll and MS Centre, Lochgilphead. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. No Black Ties required. Bright colours preferred.

MACKENZIE – Suddenly at home, 3f High Street, Campbeltown, on May 29, 2023, Joan MacKenzie, in her 64th year, dearly beloved partner of Derek, much loved mum of Douglas and Stuart, loving granny of Amelia-J, beloved daughter of Barbara McCallum and the late John McCallum and a loving aunt of Marc and Craig. Joan’s funeral will take place on Saturday June 17, 2023 at 11.00 am in the Campbeltown Parish Church, Longrow, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery to which all friends are respectfully invited.

SHAW – Suddenly but peacefully at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on June 9, 2023, William Shaw (Billy) in his 87th year, formerly of 32 Easfield, Tarbert, dearly beloved husband of Elizabeth McMichael Hunter and a much loved uncle and great uncle. Billy’s funeral will take place on Monday June 19, 2023 at 1.00pm in the Burnet Building, Hall Street, Campbeltown, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. To which all friends are respectfully invited.

STEWART – Announcing the sudden death of William Stewart (Bill) Muasdale and formerly of Tighnabruaich, on June 6, 2023, in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, in his 86th year, adored and adoring husband of Christine, beloved brother of Grace, brother-in-law of Alan, loving uncle of Carolyn and Mark and a loving great and great great uncle friend and neighbour to many. A Private Cremation will take place in Cardross Crematorium.

TURNER – Peacefully at Victoria Hospital Rothesay on Tuesday May 30, 2023. Duncan ‘Scobie the postie’, much loved dad to David, will be sadly missed by all family, friends and neighbours. Duncan was well known throughout Argyll and the Isles. From Darkness into Light. Funeral took place on Tuesday June 13 in Rothesay.

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

ARMOUR – Peter, Douglas and Gillian would like to thank everyone for their cards, letters and kind words of sympathy that have given much comfort following their recent loss. We thank friends and family from near and far whose stories of Isobel showed us she was not just special to us. Special thanks to the paramedics, doctors, nurses and staff at Campbeltown Hospital who provided excellent advice, support and care. Thank you to all at Blair’s Funeral Directors for their professional and compassionate arrangements. Many thanks to Chris Holden who was supportive throughout, and whose service at the church and cemetery will stay in our memories. Thanks also to David McEwan for the organ music and the Ardshiel Hotel for providing lovely catering afterwards. Finally, we would like to thank everyone for their donations to Campbeltown Hospital, we are forever grateful.

GILLIES – Fiona and family would like to thank sincerely, everyone who sent cards, floral tributes and messages of support after the loss of Mary. Special thanks to Rhys Blair for his professionalism, guidance and compassion at a very difficult time for the family. Thanks to Marion McDonald for a beautiful service and to David McEwan for playing the organ. Thanks to the girls at LLC for their care of Mum in her final few months, to the doctors and staff at Campbeltown Hospital, who looked after Mum in her final week with such dignity and respect. A very special thank you to all staff at the Ardshiel Hotel for a lovely funeral tea and for showing so much kindness and care to us as a family. Thanks also to all who paid their respects to Mum at the church, graveside and en-route to Kilkerran.

PATERSON – The family of Edna Paterson, Lynndale, Carradale sincerely thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their words of comfort, cards, flowers and support following their sad loss. Special thanks to the staff of Campbeltown Hospital for their care of Edna. Thanks to Linda Broadley and John Butt for the funeral service. Thanks to T A Blair Funeral Directors for professional services and to the staff at Carradale Hotel for the catering.

IN MEMORIAM

CLARK – Precious memories of Colin, beloved husband and father who died on June 9, 2014.

Forever with us.

-Tottie and family.

MACLENNAN – Treasured memories of our much loved big brother Kevin (Keegan), died June 21, 2010.

Of all the precious gifts in life however great or small

To have you as our Brother was the greatest gift of all.

Simply the Best x

– Love always, Lorne, Leone , Darren and Laurene. X