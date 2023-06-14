Two-way road could soon be Rest reality

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

There could be a green light for two-way traffic on the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful within a month, if scheduled work on the trunk road is delivered on time.

However, it might mean some short-term disruption for Argyll drivers, with overnight diversions and traffic-light systems outlined for the four phases of work planned.

A spokesperson for BEAR Scotland, which is responsible for A83 management on behalf of Transport Scotland, said: “To coincide with the planned completion of catch pit 3B, resurfacing works are programmed on the A83 between the River Croe (Cobbler) bridge and the Lochgoilhead junction, across a length of 1.1 miles, or 1.8 kilometres.”

After work to improve drainage at the Rest, and upgrade the road surface of the B828 junction by Loch Restil earlier this month, the ongoing ‘second phase’ which started last Sunday June 11, and finishes on the morning of Thursday June 22, means overnight traffic diversions onto the Old Military Road (OMR) traffic between 7pm and 7am.

The A83 will be operate under temporary traffic lights in daytime hours during this time, while no works will take place during the night on Fridays or Saturdays (June 16 and 17).

The spokesperson continued: “The third phase will improve the section within lower Glen Croe, when overnight convoys will operate between 7pm and 7am, to undertake the work between Thursday June 22 and the morning of Tuesday July 4.

“During this period, night time works will also take place at Rest and Be Thankful to carry out drainage improvements.

“Temporary Traffic Lights will remain in place at RABT to allow these improvement to be carried out.

“The fourth and final phases of resurfacing works, near Cobbler Bridge, will commence on Tuesday July 4 and will continue on nightshift until the morning of Tuesday July 18.

“Convoy working will again be in operation on the A83 from 7pm to 7am during this time with temporary traffic lights remaining in place during the daytime period.

“No works are currently planned to take place on Friday or Saturday nights [July 7-8 and July July 14-15].

“Following the completion, all traffic management will be removed from the A83 at The Rest and Be Thankful and the route returned to two-way traffic.

“We thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete the works.

“We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.

“These works are weather-dependent and in the event of unforeseen weather conditions the above timescales for traffic management may have to be extended until works are completed.”