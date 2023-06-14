Teenage Mid Argyll artist to open solo exhibition

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Craignish Village Hall is this month welcoming local artist Bea Catterwell as the youngest solo exhibitor in its annual arts programme.

The eighteen-year-old joined the Tarbert Templar Arts and Leisure Centre (TALC) experimentation workshops in autumn 2021 and quickly developed her own art practice.

She was able to create a portfolio to apply for art school and has been accepted on to her first choice course at Glasgow School of Art, where she will study Sculpture and Environmental Art.

She deferred her entry for a year to work as TALC’S trainee and this exhibition at Ardfern from June 18-21 is her first solo exhibition.

Bea’s art works are heavily inspired by the landscape around her and her interest in the environment and recycling waste materials.

This opportunity is part of a collaboration of TALC and Craignish Village Hall as part of TALC’s project “ambience. green” and is funded by Creative Scotland’s Open Fund.

Craignish Village Hall hosts a range of artist endeavours as part of its annual programme, including live music, dance, theatre and literature.