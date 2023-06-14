‘Re-moat’ working for volunteers

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Remote working? More like ‘re-moat’ working at Tarbert Castle as enthusiastic volunteers got stuck in to maintaining the grounds of the historic North Kintyre fortification.

The work is being undertaken monthly by enthusiastic volunteers, and Tarbert Castle Trust secretary Lorna Rushton was delighted by the turnout.

She said: “There were 15 volunteers who took part in the Tarbert Castle working party last Saturday, and they enjoyed the beautiful weather whilst carrying out maintenance jobs.

“Strimming and weeding were done in the community orchard, as well as painting railings and removing St John’s wort from the castle walls.

“A pupil from Tarbert Academy spent last week doing work experience up at the castle with volunteers, and carried out lots of useful tasks, including redoing the bug hotel and repainting some of the geometrical sculptures.

“Tarbert Castle Trust is very grateful for all the help it receives from volunteers, and for the donations from visitors.”