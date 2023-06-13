Horsing around in the sun at pony club fun day

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

There was lots of fun in the sun in the Bay Field at Claonaig when Argyll South Pony Club held its annual fun day.

There was show jumping fun, handy pony fun, hunter jumping fun and games fun at the June 4 event.

“The field was looking absolutely perfect thanks to the efforts of Stewart Marshall and the team at Claonaig Estates and the ferry brought a great and very welcome group of competitors and supporters from Arran,” said an event spokesperson.

“A huge thank you to all our judges, stewards and helpers for a fantastic day – see you all next year!”

Argyll South Pony Club 2023 fun day results:

Class one – riding club horse/pony, 16 years and over: 1 Catriona Anderson and Cian, 2 Lauren Lemmon and Ruby, 3 Shannon MacDonald and Ruby, 4 Shelagh Oakes and Perry.

Class two – riding club horse/pony, 13-15 years: 1 Ella Bowers and Bear, 2 Skye Lavery and Charlie, 3 Goda Urbietyte and Corrie, 4 Grace Popplewell and Cassy, 5 Errin Green and Kix, 6 Saraya Souden and Nula.

Class three – riding club horse/pony, 12 years and under: 1 Alyssa McEachran and Tulip, 2 Oran Bruce-Low and Clove, 3 Rory Shaw and DJ, 4 Amy Anderson and Fee, 5 Jessica McCrae and River, 6 Lena Lowrie and Fairy.

Class four – riding club horse/pony, lead rein, under 10 years: 1 Arwen Gosman and Fred, 2 Jessica Hamilton and Nero.

Class five – show jumping, stars of the future, lead rein: 1 Lena Lowrie and Fairy, 2 Arwen Gosman and Fred, 3 Mairi Guiness and Papa Little John, 4 Archie Guiness and Wasp.

Class six – show jumping, stars of the future, 40am: 1 Amy Anderson and Fee, 2 Louise Ralston and Nero, 3 Isla McKinnon and Freddie, 4 Jessica McCrae and River, 5 Ella Bowers and Bear.

Class seven – show jumping, newcomers, 50cm: 1 Saraya Souden and Nula, 2 Catriona Anderson and Cian, 3 Claire Reeves and Dan, 4 Shannon MacDonald and Brie, 5 Ella Bowers and Bear.

Class eight – show jumping, discovery, 60cm: 1 Niamh Gosman and Izzy, 2 Lily Currie and Tia, 3 Goda Urbietyte and Corrie, 4 Shannon MacDonald and Brie.

Games, juniors: 1 Rory Shaw and DJ, 2 Amy Anderson and Fee, 3 Jessica McCrae and River, 4 Lena Lowrie and Fairy.

Seniors: 1 Louise Ralston and Nero, 2 Erin Ralston and Daphney, 3 Ella Bowers and Bear, 4 Alyssa McEachran and Tulip, 5 Skye Lavery and Charlie, 6 Lauren Lemmon and Ruby.

Grand prix: 1 Lily Currie and Tia, 2 Niamh Gosman and Izzy, 3 Grace Popplewell and Cassy.