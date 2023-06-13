HIE chief wins director’s award

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise’s chief executive Stuart Black has won the award for Director of the Year 2023 for Public Sector, as well as Regional Director in the Highlands and Islands at the annual Institute of Directors (IoD) awards.

The annual awards are billed as a celebration of directors who have gone above and beyond to navigate and support their organisations through a fast moving and challenging 12 months.

More than 100 award nominations were received from across Scotland, with 39 directors shortlisted across 12 key categories.

The honours recognised Stuart’s long-term commitment to HIE, which was a particularly powerful factor in underpinning his leadership and connection to staff.

Stuart said: “It’s an honour to win these awards which I think reflects the performance of the team at HIE.”

“I’d like to congratulate all winners, each of whom have shown dedication and leadership, inspiring those around them and those directors who were shortlisted. I wish them each continued success for the future.”

The IoD’s 2023 Director of the Year Awards ceremony on June 9 was hosted by broadcaster Stephen Jardine at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

IoD nations director Catherine McWilliam said: “It has been a real privilege tonight to celebrate the leaders who are examples of the very best from Scotland’s boardrooms.

“Over the last few years, the Scottish business landscape has been tumultuous to say the least.

“While we hope to see some stability ahead, there will always be challenges to face.

“An authentic, driven and focused leader is vital in navigating an organisation through difficult times, as well as motivating staff and driving strategic decisions.”

Photo – HIE chief executive Stuart Black, centre, receives the Director of the Year 2023 for Public Sector, as well as Regional Director in the Highlands and Islands at the annual Institute of Directors (IoD) awards from Stephen Jardine and Julie Ashworth.