Fiona Hyslop becomes Transport Minister

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Fiona Hyslop has been appointed Scotland’s new transport minister, after Kevin Stewart quit last week two months into the job.

This week Comhairle nan Eilean Siar called for the next transport minister to be at cabinet level “to recognise the critical role of transport in supporting our society”, citing the “parlous state” of ferry services.

Today (June 13) the Scottish Government announced the transport portfolio will be restored as a cabinet position as First Minister Humza Yousaf changed Màiri McAllan’s cabinet secretary remit to ‘Transport, Net Zero and Just Transition’.

“The move will see Ms McAllan take a greater day-to-day role in the transport brief,” a spokesperson said. “Alongside this change, experienced former Cabinet Secretary Fiona Hyslop re-joins government as the new Minister for Transport.”

The First Minister said: “Her return to government means she can bring her decades of experience across government to bear on the challenges that exist, not least around ferry services.”