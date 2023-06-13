Bowling club extension approved

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Plans for a new multi-use games area and extension to the clubhouse at Tarbert Bowling Club have been approved.

The proposal by the Tarbert (Loch Fyne) Harbour Authority will also see changing facilities and storage for the multi-use games area.

No representations, expressing support for or criticism of the plans, were received by Argyll and Bute Council from the public, and statutory consultees expressed no objections.

One of the authority’s planning officers hailed several aspects of the planned site, including the re-use of the tennis court section to create the multi-use games area.

The officer said: “The existing bowling club consists of a single storey building which has previously been extended and is used in association with the adjacent bowling green.

“The former tennis courts to the rear of the bowling club/green are in a poor state and currently unusable and have not been in use for a number of years.

“The application site is sited within an area of mixed uses including residential, industrial, health centre, church, bus stop/turning area and car park adjacent to the A83(T).

“Overall the proposal is an improvement to the existing facilities and the re-use of the tennis court area is a welcome facility to be provided.

“Accordingly the proposal is considered to be consistent with the relevant provisions of the Development Plan, and there are no other material considerations of sufficient significance to indicate that it would be appropriate to withhold planning permission.”