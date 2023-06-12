Seatbelt motion is out voted

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A motion to identify costs to make sure all buses for school transport in Argyll and Bute are fitted with seatbelts has been thrown out.

Despite some councillors at Argyll and Bute Council’s Community Services Committee saying seatbelts on school transportation are “crucial for the safety of children and ensuring safe routes to school”, the authority’s policy lead for education Conservative Councillor Yvonne McNeilly said she had “no issues” with school transport in the area and won a roll call vote for no action to be taken.

The motion was moved by Helensburgh and Lomond South SNP Councillor Math Campbell-Sturgess and seconded by his party colleague, Kintyre and the Islands Councillor Dougie McFadzean. It was made on behalf of another council colleague who was not on the committee.

The motion read: “This motion is made in light of the unique hazards of rural roads and the need to ensure the safety and well-being of schoolchildren, and to fulfil the council’s responsibility to ensure safe routes to school in Argyll and Bute.

“Advice from the school and public transport team, as the council’s professional advisors in relation to matters of this nature, is that the current arrangements are legally compliant and safe, and that Argyll and Bute Council are compliant with all relevant legislation relating to the transporting of school children and the travelling public throughout Argyll and Bute with seatbelts fitted to all dedicated school transport vehicles.

“Notwithstanding that advice, we believe that urban buses are not suitable for rural routes due to the unique characteristics of rural roads – winding bends, bumpy or uneven surfaces, poor lighting, often high speed limits, and lack of seat belts and accessibility to medical care in case of an accident. These characteristics can become particularly challenging in poor weather conditions.”

Councillor McNeilly said: “There have been talks between transport and education staff on this issue. This is not something we talk about lightly.

“We have thousands of children transported throughout Scotland perfectly safely, throughout the whole of the school year. The heads of education and I have discussed this and if we were in any doubt, we would take action accordingly.”

Oban North and Lorn Green Party Councillor Luna Martin, who was allowed to speak, said the motion was just to seek costings and there would not necessarily be a need for new buses; possibly just a rearrangement of timetables so that suitable buses are available.

Councillor McNeilly said she had no issues in terms of transporting children to school, and that the council was compliant in every single area.

“I will therefore move an amendment that no action is taken,” she said.

Oban North and Lorn SNP Councillor Julie McKenzie seconded the amendment despite all five of her party colleagues on the committee voting with the motion. The amendment secured 10 votes and won the roll call vote.