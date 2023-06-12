Nominate a worthy Argyll group for King’s award

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Is there an outstanding group in your local area that goes above and beyond to make a real difference to community life?

If so, why not nominate it for the King’s Award for Voluntary Service?

This prestigious honour is considered to be the equivalent of an MBE and is the highest award available for voluntary groups.

The awards first started in 2002 to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Their legacy continues today, providing a truly meaningful way to recognise the sterling efforts and activities of volunteer organisations all over the country.

Nominations are now open for the 2024 King’s Award for Voluntary Service and Jane MacLeod, the Lord-Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute, is encouraging people to nominate outstanding voluntary groups in their communities.

“Argyll and Bute has a tremendous track record in volunteering and community service,” she said.

“I know that in every community across the area there are local groups which work tirelessly to make local life better in countless ways. Life in Argyll and Bute would not be the same without the incredible work that they do.

“If you know of a local group which could be eligible for a King’s Award for Voluntary Service, please consider nominating it. It can’t and probably wouldn’t think to nominate itself, so it’s up to the rest of us to make sure they have every chance of being recognised for the amazing contributions that they make to our communities.”

Visit the official King’s Award for Voluntary Service website at kavs.dcms.gov.uk for more information about making a nomination, the deadline for which is September 15.

People are also being asked to email lord-lieutenant@argyll-bute.gov.uk to let the Lord-Lieutenant know they are nominating an Argyll and Bute group.