Met Office weather warning from noon today

A weather warning has been issued by the Met Office covering Fort William and other parts of the Highlands.

Today’s alert is for sudden downpours and heavy thunder comes follows a similar warning issued over the weekend.

It covers large areas of the Highlands, including Fort William and stretches as far east as Banff and down into Argyll, although there is less risk of rain further south.

The warning comes after a sustained spell of hot and dry weather, which has led to a scattering of wildfires.

The Met Office warning is in place from noon until 9pm tonight, although in and around Oban is expected to dodge the worst of any of the rain- and be completely clear of the threat of anything but light showers by 4pm.

Everyone can look forward to a return of the hot sunshine from tomorrow, which is expected to cover the whole of the west coast and Highlands – and last through to the weekend.