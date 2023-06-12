Gift card sales to boost Argyll economy

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Backing community businesses and boosting employment are two of the benefits of signing up for the Argyll and Bute Gift Card.

As part of the nationwide Scotland Loves Local campaign, and designed to promote town centre recovery by encouraging people to shop locally, the council launched the Argyll and Bute Gift Card in 2021.

The authority says the scheme has gone from strength to strength since then, with 304 businesses across Argyll and Bute including restaurants, independent shops, experiences and visitor attractions signing up to support the initiative.

A key factor in the card’s success to date, the council claims, is the fact that Argyll and Bute is home to an abundance of artisan producers offering classic Scottish gifts and cuisine to local people and visitors.

The council is encouraging all local businesses still to sign up, to take advantage of the benefits the gift card offers.

“Argyll and Bute is the ideal location for such a locally-focused gift card scheme,” said Councillor Alastair Redman, policy lead for economic growth and communities.

“We’re fortunate, particularly in our food and drink sector, with a large number of local businesses which offer fantastic produce which really can’t be bettered anywhere in Scotland and indeed the world.

“It’s been great to see so much support from the business sector but there’s definitely further scope for other traders including our seafood providers and farmers’ markets to sign up to the scheme.”

Businesses can sign up to the scheme by registering at https://lovelocal.scot/register-your-business/

To buy a gift card and for a list of where to spend, visit https://scotlandgiftslocal.com/product/argyll-bute-gift-card/

The Argyll and Bute Gift Card is one of a range of measures supported by funding from Scotland Town’s Partnership (STP) and the Scottish Government, designed to boost the local economy and support employment.

Through the Scottish Government’s Place-Based Investment Fund and Town Centre Fund, the council has funded more than 120 shopfront improvement grants to business owners to help support towns and rural areas.

Other initiatives and training to help business owners and encourage local spending have included free digital training to increase online search rankings, free professional photography for business promotion, a series of promotional films featuring local ambassadors and a free bespoke Shop Local toolkit featuring messaging, posters, banners and social media materials.