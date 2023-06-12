Depleted Inveraray are put out of Macaulay Cup

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Artemis Macaulay Cup – quarter final

Oban Camanachd 3 Inveraray 0

Oban Camanachd reached the Artemis Macaulay Cup semi-finals with a 3-0 win over Inveraray in the 2.30pm throw up at a hot Mossfield.

Inveraray manager Andy Watt didn’t have his troubles to seek with Ruaraidh Graham and Kieran MacKay out through illness and injury, Ally Munro and Hamish MacLellan unavailable due to work commitments whilst both Ross MacMillan and Calum MacDonald served suspensions. Lewis Montgomery played although he had been unable to train all week with a shoulder injury.

Oban Camanachd began as though they meant business and Matthew Sloss gave his side a nine-minute lead with a low 20-yard strike which Inveraray keeper Scott MacLachlan got to but the power of the shot lifted the ball into the top corner of the goal.

Then, just a couple of minutes later, Daniel McCuish added a second with a shot on the half-turn from around the penalty spot which flew into the net.

Inveraray came back into it before the break, but Oban Camanachd took control again after the restart without overly troubling the Inveraray goal.

The hosts added a third goal with four minutes remaining when Daniel McCuish spun his marker on the half-way line before going on a great solo run which ended when he tucked the ball into the bottom corner, by the keeper, to make it 3-0.

Inveraray first team coach Ross Anderson said: “Our squad suffered through injuries, suspensions and work commitments however there were far more positives to take from the game than negatives.

“We were slow at the beginning and were rightly punished by Camanachd, but I felt we found our feet for 20-25 minutes at the end of the first half when we created some good chances which were well-saved by Cammy Sutherland.

“The half-time whistle probably came at the wrong time for us as we started the second half a bit lethargic but slowly worked are way back into it.

“It was a tough test against a really good Premiership team, showing us the standards we want to reach week-in, week out.”

Glasgow Mid Argyll 5 Kyles Athletic 3 (after extra-time)

After knocking Kyles Athletic out of the Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup last month, Glasgow Mid Argyll beat their south rivals 5-3 to eliminate them from the Artemis Macaulay Cup in their 2.30pm throw up at Peterson Park.

Ewen Fraser returned for GMA whilst David Zavaroni completed his two-match ban for Kyles.

There was an early exchange of goals as John McNulty put the Glasgow side ahead after three minutes with Conor Kennedy equalising on seven minutes.

Kyles then led through Roddy Macdonald on 12 minutes, but Cammie McCue made it 2-2 on 22 minutes.

Kyles had the better of the first half though and Roddy Macdonald scored his second on 44 minutes to edge the visitors 3-2 ahead at the break.

GMA had the better of the second period, but they only had Calum McLay’s goal on 84 minutes to show for their efforts so referee Alec MacVicar took the tie to an extra-time period.

GMA did the damage early in the additional half-hour with Brian Slattery netting on 92 minutes and Calum McLay making it 5-3 just a minute later.

GMA will now play Oban Camanachd, who they also meet in the Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup final, in the Artemis Macaulay Cup semi-finals.

Camanachd Association Single Team Cup – quarter finals

Kilmory 4 Boleskine 2

Kilmory came from two goals down to beat Boleskine 4-2 in their tie at MacRae Park.

This is believed to be the first meeting between these sides and the early part of the tie belonged to Boleskine, with the wind advantage.

The Inverness side caused the Kilmory midfield and defence lots of problems with their big hitting and strong tackling making good use of the strong breeze at their backs.

The pressure paid off with Neil Hope scoring on the half hour and Sean Fraser just six minutes after gave them a 2-0 lead.

Kilmory got themselves back into the game with a Bruce Johnstone goal on 41 minutes.

The second half started with Kilmory midfield taking control as the tables turned with the wind in their favour, culminating in Sandy Leiper levelling the contest just three minutes into the second half following a good passing move.

Kilmory led for the first time through Euan Gilmour on 52 minutes and Bruce Johnstone got his second to make it 4-2 on 67 minutes.

A Kilmory spokesperson said: “This was a hard-fought match played in baking hot conditions. This was not Kilmory’s best performance of the season but they can take positives from the fact they recovered from being two goals down to come back and win the tie.”

Kilmory meet Ballachulish in the semi final on Saturday June 17.

Mowi South Division 1

Glasgow Mid Argyll 5 Ardnamurchan 2

League leaders Glasgow Mid Argyll seconds beat Ardnamurchan 5-2 in their noon throw up at Peterson Park.

GMA’s Mark Bain bagged the only goal of the first half on 20 minutes.

The division’s top scorer Ross Brown increased GMA’s lead with goals on 51 and 58 minutes before Garry Luke, playing his first game back since suffering an ACL injury in March 2022, made it 4-0 on the hour.

Mark Bain got his second on 72 minutes with Ardnamurchan’s Freddie Patterson pulling two late goals back on 85 and 88 minutes.

Aberdour 4 Kyles Athletic 0

The Aberdour first team scored four times without reply against the Kyles Athletic second team, who are still to claim their first point this season, at Silversands.

David MacKenzie scored the only goal of the first half on 6 minutes and he doubled the host’s advantage on 59 minutes.

Ali Abbott on 64 minutes and David MacDougall on 80 minutes rounded off the scoring.

Mowi South Division 2

Oban Celtic 4 Strachur-Dunoon 0

The Oban Celtic juniors climb above Strachur-Dunoon in the league following a 4-0 victory at Ganavan.

Robert MacIntyre took a break from his golfing duties to give the Oban side an 8 minute lead.

Hannah MacDonald added two more before Finlay Milton sealed the 4-0 victory.

Uddingston 3 Inveraray 2

Uddingston notched their first league win of the season when they came from two goals down to beat the Inveraray juniors 3-2 at the Stepps Playing Fields.

With a number of call-ups to cover first team absences, Inveraray travelled with a young side but, with the first half wind advantage, they built a 2-0 interval lead through Scott Robertson’s brace on 11 and 25 minutes.

Uddingston had the elements in the second half and Adam McVay on 49 minutes and player / manager Lee Thompson on 52 minutes tied the contest.

Uddingston’s Euan Glen got the winner with 20 minutes remaining.

WCA

Dunadd 9 Ardnamurchan B 0

Dunadd overcame Ardnamurchan B 9-0 in their 12.30pm throw up at MacRae Park.

Dunadd gave debuts to Iona Livingstone, Carol Crawford and Anna Nicolson and skipper Grace Drummond put them ahead before adding a second goal before the break and completing her hat-trick in the second half.

Anna Nicolson scored her first Dunadd goal with a shot from distance late in the game whilst Eilidh Cameron usual major contribution amounted to four goals and Kyra Robertson made up the tally.