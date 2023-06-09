Wizard of Oz in Strachur
Strachur Community Theatre is to stage the Wizard of Oz next weekend.
The adaptation of the classic 1939 fantasy film will entertain East Lochfyneside crowds from Thursday June 15 to Saturday June 17 inclusive, with evening shows starting at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.
Tickets cost £10 for adults, concessions £5 and a family ticket – two adults and two children – is £28.
A Strachur Youth Drama spokesperson said: “It’s with great excitement we can announce tickets for our upcoming production of the Wizard of Oz.
“Tickets are on sale at Strachur Filling Station – cash only.”
An adult ticket includes tea, coffee and home-baking, with the bar available on Friday and Saturday evenings for pre-show and interval drinks.