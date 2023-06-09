Raffle raises more than £800 for humanitarian appeal

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

An appeal based at Lochgilphead raised more than £800 at its raffle last Friday June 2.

Mid Argyll Helps Ukraine has sent truckloads of donated essentials to the Eastern European country, since March last year.

MAHU’s Co-coordinators Nikki Thompson, from Ardrishaig, and Amanda Duffy-Brown from Lochgilphead, said: “Once again we were overwhelmed by the support of our lovely community and all our followers further afield who purchased tickets for our raffle.

“We definitely couldn’t have hosted another one without the generosity of all the businesses in the area which kindly donated prizes to the appeal.

“Thanks to an incredible joint effort we have raised a fantastic £800 to help our colleague Craig Borthwick, of Venture-Medical, who has been doing amazing work out in Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict.

“Craig will make his next visit to the Ukraine in July, and these funds will help him tremendously.

“These missions are pretty much self-funded so £800 will make a massive difference.

“Thank you everyone for helping us to support Craig on his future journeys into Ukraine.

“The star prize of the Barley to Bottle Experience at Springbank Distillery in Campbeltown, valued at £500, was won by Kenny Mitchell, Ardrishaig.”