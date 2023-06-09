Letters – Friday June 9 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Teenage litter louts

A big group of teenagers cycled along the towpath last Wednesday [May 31] and were having great fun swimming in Loch ‘a Bhairain by Lock 10 on the Crinan Canal.

So far, so very good.

They had snacks and drinks amongst their rucksacks and I noticed several

wrappers and cans lying on the ground.

I politely reminded them to pick up their litter before they left – from personal experience I know how hard the lock keepers work to keep the whole towpath immaculate – and they assured me they would.

Sadly, when I returned later, there was still litter lying on the grass – with a small bin literally feet away and a skip about 100 yards away!

If any of you – or your parents – are reading this, it took me no more than a few minutes to collect and dispose of it, but I am very sad I had to do so here, at one of the most beautiful spots on the canal.

Even if it was one of your friends, not you, who dropped it, you could have picked it up.

Monica Stewart, Cairnbaan

At a loss

I am still at a loss to understand how my home came to be surrounded by seven pylon towers at distances of 100 metres to 400 metres [part of the Inveraray to Crossaig pylon scheme].

My biggest concern, however, is how on earth my property was not included in the environmental impact assessment undertaken by Scottish and Southern Energy Networks (SSEN).

Furthermore, it was endorsed by Argyll and Bute Council and mentioned multiple times in the notification letter granting the application.

To date it appears that no one is accountable, and I am expected to accept this is how it is.

My property is the only one not to have been assessed during the consultation stages, despite easily being the worst one affected during the construction and operational phases.

The worst of the 89 homes assessed had two towers within 500 metres – and my home has seven of them.

Raymond Naughton, Tarbert

Survey can shape services

Many of your readers will be living with, or have a loved one or a friend who is living with, chest, heart or stroke conditions, including Long Covid.

At Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland we are seeking the support of your readers to help us with our biggest Lived Experience Survey to date.

One in five people in Scotland are living with chest or heart conditions, or have had a stroke.

Our survey seeks the views of those who have been personally affected by these conditions, and we are asking your readers to complete the short questionnaire based on their own personal experience.

The survey means people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions, including Long Covid, can share how their condition impacts their lives, what support they need and what matters most to them.

This is particularly important post pandemic where people have seen such seismic changes to their lives.

If you are reading this and you have one of these conditions, we want to hear from you. We want to know how your life has changed?

What matters most to you?

What help and support has made the most difference?

The results will mean we can highlight to Scotland’s key influencers – such as the Scottish Government, local authorities and the NHS – what the reality of living with our conditions is like, and the issues that are most important to the people who are at the heart of what we do.

We will also use the results to help us shape the support and services that we provide across the country.

Our mission is to create a Scotland where no life is half lived.

We want people to live their lives to the full.

To have your voice heard and to take part in our biggest survey to date, visit www.chss.org.uk/survey

Jane-Claire Judson, chief executive, Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland