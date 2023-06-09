Leader – Friday June 09 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Many readers will be familiar with FyneFest, having experienced it for themselves.

But even for the first-time visitor it is a real pleasure to be a part of, even on a ‘busman’s holiday’.

There was the day pass for those looking to ‘dip their toe’ in the festival experience, or the full weekend for those wanting to take the plunge and find themselves mid-weekend cooling off – or fending off a hangover – in the waters of the River Fyne.

Many will remember the Connect festival in Inveraray and what a buzz that also was, with top-level international bands such as Primal Scream arriving in Argyll.

And while the Cairndow brewers take a more experiential approach to their festival, supporting many as yet relatively undiscovered talents, it is a place of pilgrimage for many festival-goers, with some returning for their fifth and sixth visit last weekend.

Speaking of musical talent, Inveraray’s Royal British Legion Scotland will have a Mid Argyll soundtrack to their Armed Forces Day march through Inveraray next Saturday June 17.

Mid Argyll Pipe Band will be there and proudly playing as part of their busy summer calendar.