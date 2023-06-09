Hospital patients hit by Islay ferries’ space squeeze

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Islay’s hospital was unable to book patients on ferries for most of June due to reduced deck space, despite the island gaining South Uist’s direct ferry, which sparked a protest in Lochboisdale.

People are unable to book vehicles onto the two CalMac ferries between Kennacraig and the Isle of Islay, and thence to the Isle of Jura, for the majority of this month, due to a capacity shortfall.

Dozens of Islay Hospital’s patients had outstanding bookings in June, and already one had missed an appointment this week. Islay’s ferry committee called it “an abuse of a lifeline service”. CalMac told us today almost all now had confirmed bookings.

It is just one impact of an ageing ferry returning to dock for further repairs, leaving fewer vessels to share among CalMac’s Clyde and Hebrides network.

The service between Lochboisdale and Oban and Mallaig was cancelled until June 30. Its regular vessel, MV Lord of the Isles, was moved to Islay and Jura to retain their two vessel service, while MV Finlaggan leaves for her delayed annual overhaul.

Islay’s other vessel, the 38 year-old MV Hebridean Isles which has been out of action since February, was due to take over, but had to return to dock to fix a fault.

The move cut South Uist’s direct ferry link, squeezing passengers and vehicles onto the ferry service between Lochmaddy on North Uist, linked by causeway across Benbecula, and Uig on Skye, or on the route between Barra and Oban. But it has also cut ferry space for Islay and Jura.

The MV Finlaggan, with a capacity of 550 passengers, 85 cars, and 10 HGVs, was due to be replaced by the MV Hebridean Isles (‘Heb Isles’), with a capacity of 507 passengers, 52 cars and seven trucks.

But when the Heb Isles failed, it was replaced by the MV Lord of the Isles, which has a capacity of 505 passengers and 56 cars. Islay and Jura’s second ferry, MV Isle of Arran, has a capacity of 448 passengers and 76 cars. It means the islands’ ferries have less capacity than expected when bookings were taken.

Vehicle decks on ferries to Islay and Jura are mostly full this month, a busy holiday period, Islay Community Council Ferry Committee (ICCFC) reported earlier this week.

“Booking to/from Islay for June [is] still not possible for most sailings,” it told CalMac on June 5. “We have been raising this for several weeks. Visitors and community cannot obtain space.

“This is not ‘lifeline’ service and needs to be sorted as a top priority. When will your port staff and system be able to accept and confirm bookings for June sailings?”

CalMac replied: “With both vessels, they have low deadweight capacity, and we are working to provide the maxim possible lift with the mix of traffic on the route, but there will have to be a priority of commercial and non-commercial space.

“We do not have any issues with passenger capacity, but the decks will be full on the majority of sailings to and from the island for the time MV Finlaggan is in overhaul. We will open sailings where capacity exists.”

ICCFC reacted on Tuesday June 6: “It seems unlikely that anyone in CalMac senior management truly understands the impact here, over a period of several weeks, of closing down bookings for most of June.

“If they did, they would be providing extra resources to help your remaining overworked and stressed but brilliant port staff who have been working flat out to placate disgruntled travellers and to try and transfer bookings to maximise any available space.

“They would also be engaging with our community to discuss how best to address the serious capacity shortfall and if/when extra sailings could be provided.

“It is outrageous that our hospital’s patient travel department has been unable to book patients on ferries for most of June. For the past seven days they have been unable to even make telephone contact with your local port offices who are clearly inundated.

“Right now, they have over 35 outstanding bookings, three of which for June 8. One missed a confirmed appointment [on June 5] due to inability to obtain a confirmed booking.

“Last Friday, it was suggested by one of your staff to a patient that they should just turn up and CalMac would try to fit them on. Although clearly trying to be helpful, this is unworkable.

“Patients needing medical treatment cannot take a chance and they also need to know that they can obtain return space. Inability to travel to appointments can mean months of delay before they can be allocated a new one.

“A senior NHS staff member has also missed a key training course due to the need to help with the extra pressures and calls from patients.

“The situation is an abuse of lifeline service for our community at this time and although Lord of the Isles is better than ‘Alfred’ would have been – its substitution with Isle of Arran for Finlaggan and Heb Isles is a major reduction in timetabled capacity. There is also the added restriction of low deadweight.

“Before we simply run with ‘there will have to be a priority of commercial and non-commercial space’, perhaps you could tell us your thinking on this please and how it might be decided.”

The committee made five proposals. “Additional resources to be provided to the port offices to enable bookings to be re-opened without delay. A CalMac representative to be allocated to deal with Patient Transport, to follow up on their requirements with designation of a suitable telephone number that will be answered. Additional sailings with hauliers encouraged to use those which are less popular. Confirmation of when all June sailings with available space will be opened. Clarification regarding ‘prioritisation’.”

CalMac replied today (June 9): “The traffic prioritisation process is used during times of disruption to ensure that lifeline services continue to be delivered to communities. Prioritised traffic includes urgent medical supplies, emergency service vehicles, food, fuel, livestock, live shellfish and animal feed.”

Finlay MacRae, Head of Operations, said: “We fully appreciate the impact that reduced carrying capacity is having on Islay business and non-business customers this month and we are extremely sorry about this. MV Finlaggan is the last of our major vessels to receive her annual overhaul, and MV Hebridean Isles remains out of service.

“While we will continue to examine ways in which to increase capacity, any option must be operationally feasible. Unfortunately, the current timetable is the maximum we can offer due to a number of operational limitations, chiefly, we do not have additional crew available to support this option.

“The current deployment means other parts of the service areas have reduced or no direct ferry services, and all at CalMac are working hard to restore the full fleet to service and bring stability to the overall network.

“In terms of patient transport, while there was a slight delay in getting these booked onto sailings this month, we can confirm that almost all have now received confirmed bookings, with the remainder being booked over the next day or two.

“Patients with urgent medical appointments will always be accommodated and our port staff are happy to help.”

Meanwhile CalMac’s Chief Executive Robbie Drummond will visit Lochboisdale next week to discuss concerns about local ferry connections and spend time with local staff.

Mr Drummond said: “The South Uist community is understandably angry that their ferry connections have been cancelled this year, including the recent removal of the Lochboisdale-Mallaig service.

“This decision has clearly affected people living in the area, as shown by the holding of a public protest at Lochboisdale port. While we have increased sailings on alternative routes, we recognise that the cancellation is an inconvenience to local people, businesses, and visitors.

“I will be in Lochboisdale to meet local representatives on Monday so that I can listen to the concerns of local residents and businesses, and I hope to be able to explain the alternative options we have considered, as well as how our route prioritisation matrix helps us to arrive at these extremely tough decisions.

“I am confident that MV Finlaggan will complete annual maintenance as planned by 26 June so that MV Lord of the Isles can return to the Lochboisdale-Mallaig service at the latest from 1 July. In the meantime, there is capacity for passengers travelling to and from South Uist via the Sound of Barra and Lochmaddy, which have additional sailings. Displaced Lochboisdale traffic will be prioritised on those routes.”

Mr Drummond added: “Our team has employed independent experts and the original engine manufacturer to work with us to get MV Hebridean Isles back into service and we will recommence the Lochboisdale service before 1 July if the vessel is available before the return of the MV Finlaggan.

“CalMac has also committed to work with the Ferries Community Board and local communities including South Uist to reassess the current measures to prioritise vessel deployments across the network during times of disruption.”