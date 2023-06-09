Festival Americana fun

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Loch Long is no stranger to American visitors and the village at the head of it is preparing to welcome a musical combo from the country’s Lonestar State.

Arrochar will host Festival Americana on Sunday July 2, to mark American independence day, with Texan act Billy Lee and the Swamp Critters at the heart of the action.

Taking place in the Three Villages Hall, the musical afternoon will run from 12.30pm to 6.30pm with the day also featuring family-friendly fun, food and drink.

A festival spokesperson said: “From the Bayous of Texas to the shores of Loch Long in Arrochar, Billy Lee and the Swamp Critters will celebrate American independence, play Cajun and zydecho music and engage the dance floor with calls to join in the fun.

“With local musicians, Cajun and American food, real ales and a full bar, children’s activities and more, this mini festival will be a great way to spend a summer afternoon in the shadow of the Ben Arthur [‘The Cobbler].

“Billy Lee and his bandmates take the floor at 3pm but there will be music, food, games and real ale all afternoon.”

FOR PRINT

Billy Lee and the Swamp Critters will play at the Festival Americana in Arrochar on Sunday July 2. NO_A23arrocharfest01_23 Swamp-Critter-Trio