Clarification – Friday June 09 2023
Inveraray History Society has issued a clarification regarding its article on the history of Asknish House, Lochgair, which hosted its AGM in May.
Published in the Advertiser on Friday May 26: ‘Society hears of Asknish House’s place in history’, it stated that “after David Dixon died in 1981, the house was used as holiday rentals, with no maintenance apparently done, and the house became unoccupied in 2000, leaving many personal possessions behind, many of which were still there 20 years later”.
This should have read that the year of JSD Dixon’s death was 1981, and that his son, David, passed away in 2005.