Celebration of Travelling culture

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Tomorrow and Sunday (June 10-11) Auchindrain Historic Township in Mid Argyll will host Travelling Together, a weekend event to celebrate and raise awareness of Traveller culture and traditions in Argyll.

“June is Gyspy, Roma, and Traveller history month. So, what better time to share with the public the museum’s ties with the Traveller community,” said museum director, Bob Clark.

“In the past, many farms and places like Auchindrain depended on the short-term seasonal labour provided by Travellers. They would engage in work such as turnip thinning, berry picking or potato harvesting in exchange for a safe place to stay, enough food for the family, and in some cases, money.

“Traditionally, the families would stay in a bow tent or bow camp, a structure that can be put up in a few hours and stay up for weeks or months if needed. Every summer Auchindrain build a Travellers tent in the township, something that would have been a familiar sight in the Scottish countryside.”

The weekend will kick off with the assembly of the Travellers tent tomorrow (Saturday). Aware of the rise in the cost of living and hoping that more people can enjoy and learn about this internationally significant site, the museum will offer free entry on Saturday.

Other activities across the weekend include demonstrations of traditional Traveller skills, storytelling, and an exhibition of Travellers’ lives and personal stories.

Auchindrain, is the last surviving and best-preserved example of a Highland Township. It was bypassed by the Clearances in the 18th and 19th centuries and remained a farming community until the 1960s. The earliest written records of Auchindrain date to the 1500s, although there is evidence that the site has been occupied since at least the Iron Age. Now run as a museum and visitor attraction, the site offers a unique window into Scotland’s rural history. The museum is open every day until the end of October from 10.30am to 4.30pm.