Mod success for Mid Argyll girls

The sun shone and so did a handful of young performers from Mid Argyll last Friday at the Oban Provincial Mod.

First competition of the day in the north Argyll town was the own choice learner’s competition for P6 girls.

Competing were Sophie Phillips from Lochgilphead and Carly Cranston from Kilmichael Glassary.

Both girls sang beautifully with Sophie delighted to come away with the silver badge on this occasion.

Next singer of the day was Ella Fyfe, who, although the only competitor in the P7 category this year, performed to an exceptionally high standard to gain her gold badge.

This took the competition to the afternoon, and the own choice song for 13-15 years girls for both learners and fluent speakers.

Feorlin Renton of Inveraray and Lochgilphead High School was awarded the gold badge in this competition.

Last but definitely not least was the final competition of the afternoon, the girls’ learners 11-12 years with Ella Fyfe of Lochgilphead very deservedly attaining the gold badge.

The girls enjoyed a stand-out day representing Mid Argyll and their respective schools, and were a credit to their wonderful tutors Josie Campbell and Christine Johnston, who have worked tirelessly for decades to impart their knowledge and love of Gaelic song to so many young people in the area.

Meg Renton, Feorlin’s mum, said of their performances: “Every one of the competitors did themselves proud.

“They were supported as always by their amazing tutors Josie Campbell and Christine Johnston.”

Martin Wilson, one of the judges from the children’s day, congratulated all the girls and boys who took part, saying it was amazing how well prepared they were, especially those who will be taking part in the National Mod in Paisley this October.

“A very enjoyable morning and afternoon and thank you from the music and Gaelic adjudicators – hope our comments and advice will spur you on to greater things,” he said.

The Royal National Mod returns to Argyll in 2024, when Oban once more plays host to the festival and competitions of all things Gaelic.