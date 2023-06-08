VIDEO: Legendary 1970s car hits historic 200mph in Kintyre

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

An Aston Martin Bulldog car clocked a record speed of more than 200mph on an airfield in Kintyre on Tuesday.

The incredible speed defying feat was achieved on a runway near Campbeltown.

On an overcast, cool day at the old Machrihanish RAF Base, the 45-year-old car covered three kilometers of tarmac and hit a recorded speed of 205.4mph for the first time.

Designed in 1977 to be the fastest production car on the road, the Bulldog previously reached 191mph on a test track in 1979, which was just short of its target of 200mph.

It finally reached those speeds 45 years later, with three-times Le Mans 24 hours winner Darren Turner at the wheel after an extensive project led by Richard Gauntlett.

A driver for Aston Martin, Darren had previously reached 176mph in the Bulldog in tests at the Royal Naval Station at Yeovilton in 2021.

After stepping out of the car, Darren said: “Bulldog’s 200mph goal has been more than 40 years in the making, so being part of that legacy is a fantastic feeling.

“The Bulldog has now fulfilled Aston Martin’s 1980s promise and everyone who has worked on the car – from those who first designed and built it, to Classic Motor Cars which undertook the restoration under the management of Richard Gauntlett, can feel very proud.

“Conditions were perfect for the run and the car performed perfectly too, easily hitting the 200mph mark.”

The driver was piped into the car by Campbeltown’s John McGeachy, before accelerating down the tarmac, where three police officers were ready with speed guns halfway down the runway.

Darren explained afterwards that the Bulldog’s speedometer stops at 158mph, meaning he was unsure of whether the speed record had been beaten.

Originally, what is now the world’s only Bulldog was to be one of between 15 and 20 cars, but the project was deemed too costly by Aston Martin.

This meant it was sold off for £130,000 to its first owner, a Saudi Prince. But on his first drive, the engine blew up.

The Bulldog was then passed from owner to owner, occasionally appearing in exhibitions around the world.

It hit the headlines in 2020 when its new owner Philip Sarofim asked Richard Gauntlett, son of the former owner of Aston Martin Victor Gauntlett, to manage the restoration.

The project leader said it felt great to exceed 200mph, vindicating what the car’s original engineers had always believed was possible.

He said: “Whenever you get something that is handmade and worked on to this level, people forget the people factor. All those people involved have wives, children and there’s this huge knock-on effect of those people getting caught up in the ride as well. It’s not just about the work, it’s about the passion.”

Mr Gauntlett chose Classic Motor Cars (CMC) Ltd in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, to restore the Bulldog because they have restored some of the most historic cars in the world.

CMC’s skilled engineers, led by Brett Eggar, worked on the Bulldog for 18 months. The project involved around 7,000 hours of restoration and hundreds of hours of testing and adjustment.

Tim Griffin, managing director of CMC Ltd, said: “Thanks to the CMC team’s hard work the Aston Martin Bulldog has done it. The people of Campbeltown were very welcoming and encouraging to us and we’re glad to give them the opportunity to see the car and to meet Darren.”

Asked what the ideal conditions for the run are, he said: “Cool with a little bit of moisture in the atmosphere; turbos love cool, damp weather, so it’s been ideal.”

Members of the public were invited to see the car for themselves after the event once it had exited the runway and to quiz the driver about how it felt to drive at 200mph.

Owner of the Aston Martin Bulldog Mr Sarofim said: “Today is about making dreams come true. The dreams of the original designers and engineers who created Bulldog.

“Those automotive pioneers were breaking barriers, not just speed barriers, but frontiers of design, innovation and engineering.”

Asked what the future holds for the car, Mr Sarofim added: “That’s a very good question – I think just continuing to inspire people and being shared with the world.”

IOS_CC23_Bulldog 200mph01_23