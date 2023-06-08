Keep safe on the water this summer

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Water Safety Scotland (WSS) has produced a series of safety codes that offer crucial advice to help keep people safe while taking part in water-based recreational activities.

Five activities were selected and advice is designed around the same three-steps as the more general water safety code.

Experienced and casual users can read the advice given and hopefully make wiser and more informed decisions when going fishing, or doing stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking/canoeing, sub-aqua diving and open water swimming. Each code is available to view and download from the WSS website.

A spokesperson for WSS said: “It is vitally important for water users to be well-informed before undertaking recreational activities in or on the water. Our activity-specific advice codes will be promoted throughout Scotland to try to ensure that the advice is seen by those who would most benefit from learning it. Our hope is that this will reduce the number of incidents that we see each year.”

WSS also want to raise awareness of cold water shock (CWS). While it can be tempting to enter the water in warmer weather, the temperature of Scotland’s open water remains very cold and sudden immersion can lead to CWS.

CWS can affect even the strongest swimmers as it overwhelms the ability to breathe and to swim, which can lead to drowning.

With more hot weather on the way, it is important to learn how to keep safe around water, follow local safety guidance and to avoid alcohol on and near waterways.

Last year, 45 people lost their lives to accidental drowning in Scotland; the majority of which were in inland open waterways such as rivers, canals and lochs (62 per cent).

To help reduce drowning fatalities, WSS is highlighting the three-step water safety code:

· Stop and Think, Spot the Dangers

· Stay Together, Stay Safe

· In an Emergency, Call 999.

The water safety code can be accessed online at www.watersafetyscotland.org.uk/advice-hub/water-safety-code and has been translated into the seven most widely-spoken languages in Scotland. The five activity-specific codes can be accessed at www.watersafetyscotland.org.uk/advice-hub/activity-safety