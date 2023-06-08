Inveraray to mark Armed Forces Day

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Royal British Legion Scotland’s Inveraray branch will welcome veterans from across the country next weekend to mark Armed Forces Day.

Taking place next Saturday June 17 from 10am – 5pm, the day starts with a parade at 10.30am through the town centre and onto the village front green area, in front of the war memorial.

Alex Wallace, RBLS Inverary member, said: “We will muster at 10am before a march through the town at 10.30am, to be led by Mid Argyll Pipe Band.

“All around the country legions will be marking Armed Forces Day and we wanted to put on our own event.

“There will be a variety of stalls, a burger van, and a licensed bar, too.

“Paintball and laser quest will be set up nearby.

“Army and RAF cadets will be marching and we hope that some regular army will be making it to Inveraray as well.

“We also look forward to welcoming a coachload of Erskine [care home] veterans.”