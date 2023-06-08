Bluebell Festival back in bloom
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
The Bluebell music festival in Inveraray’s The George Hotel returned late last month for the first time in five years.
Featuring a host of bands including rock-n-roll cover five-piece The Skanks and country gospel crowd The Shiverin’ Sheikhs, the hotel courtyard venue was blessed with late spring sunshine, drawing crowds from Mid Argyll and beyond.
A spokesperson for the George Hotel said: “The first Bluebell Festival in five years was a triumphant weekend of fantastic music topped off with great weather.
“Thanks go to all the bands, sound team, organisers and staff for pulling off a memorable weekend without hitch or incident.
“There will be more musical events at The George to follow this summer.’