Announcements – 9th June, 2023

DEATHS

LAFFERTY – Peacefully with family by her side, in the Sunshine Room, Campbeltown Hospital, on May 31, 2023, Kathleen Lafferty nee O’Hara, in her 87th year, 9b Hillside Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of Clark, loving mum of Kathleen and Michael, adored granny of Greg, Fraser, Ben and Millie and doting great-granny of Jackson.

MACLEAN – On June 4, 2023, peacefully at Mid Argyll Hospital Lochgilphead, with his family by his side, Malcolm (Calum) Clark MacLean, formerly of Islay and Caledonian MacBrayne, in his 84th year, beloved husband of Cathy and much loved father of Shirley, Melanie and Jonathan and dear brother of Margaret. Funeral service at Kilcalmonell Parish Church Clachan, on Friday June 16, at 12 noon. Interment thereafter at Clachan Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Oxygen Oban (MS Centre)

McINTYRE – Peacefully after a long battle against illness, with his family by his side, on May 2023, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, Malcolm McIntyre, in his 79th year, 35 Hillside Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Helen, much loved dad of Martin, Catherine and Iain and adored granda of Toni Jade, Shannon and Saoirse.

McNAUGHTON Suddenly but peacefully and surrounded by her family, on May 31, 2023, in the Campbeltown Hospital, Elizabeth Rose McMillan Borthwick, in her 76th year, 75 Ralston Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Neil, much loved mother of Neil, Lindsay and Elaine, loving sister of Jean, Bobby, Mary and the late Catherine and Findlay, adored nanny of Eilidh, Lili-Jane, Iona, Ruairidh and Ciara and a loving aunt, great aunt and friend to many. Elizabeth’s funeral will take place on Friday, June 9 2023 at 1.00pm. in the Highland Parish Church, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortege will leave the Church at 1.30 pm. travelling along Argyll Street, Main Street and round the cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. You may attend the service in the Church and Cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Elizabeth along our route. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Red Cross, Campbeltown.

McWHIRTER – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on June 4, 2023, Margaret McKenzie (Madge) in her 96th year, 44 Ralston Road and formerly of Longrow South, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of Francis McWhirter and a much loved aunt and great aunt. Madge’s Funeral Service will take place on Monday June 12, 2023 at 11.00am in St Kieran’s RC Church. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Red Cross, Campbeltown. Family flowers only. A Burial Service for Madge will be held on Tuesday June 13, in Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortege will leave St Kieran’s RC Church at 12.00 noon heading along Argyll Street, Main Street and Round the Cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends are respectfully invited to the service in the Church or Cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Madges along our route.

MANCHESTER – Unexpectedly at his home, Craobh House, Craobh Haven, on May 28,2023, Neil Manchester in his 59th year. Beloved and much loved husband of Debbie; adored Dad of Freddie and Tilly and dear father to Gail and Michael. Dearly loved son of Peter and the late Barbara, cherished brother of Paul and Sarah. A dear brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to all the extended family. Latterly, as Managing Director of Kames Fish Farm, and having previously worked with Landcatch and Hendrix Genetics for many years, Neil was held in high regard for his works in his field, and was very well respected by all his work colleagues, past and present. A service of celebration will be held at Craignish Village Hall, Ardfern, at a date to be announced, and all friends and work colleagues are respectfully invited to attend. Donations can be made in Neil’s memory direct to RSABI (www.rsabi.org.uk) or via Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors.

PATERSON – Edna Jessie (nee Bell). Peacefully in the Sunshine Room, Campbeltown Hospital on Saturday, June 3, 2023 in her 92nd year. Loving wife of the late Colin and much loved mother of Sandy, William, Jennifer and Colin. Loving grandmother of Liam, Samantha, Ryan, Shannon, Talya and Xander.

IN MEMORIAM

McMILLAN – In memory of my precious daughter Jane died June 10, 2017. Also beloved daughter of the late Charlie died April 1, 2023. Both of you are now together.

Always in my thoughts and forever in my heart.

With love there is no end.

Jen