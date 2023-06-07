Step forward for electricity network upgrade plans

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Energy regulator Ofgem has received a final needs case for SSEN Transmission’s proposed upgrade of the electricity transmission network in Argyll, including Kintyre.

The investment is required to connect several new renewable electricity generation schemes across the region and to transport that power to areas of demand across Scotland and beyond.

It will support the connection of at least 970MW of new renewable electricity generation, enough to power more than 500,000 homes.

As well as supporting the transition to net zero emissions, the investment will also help secure the country’s future energy independence by reducing its dependence and price exposure to volatile global wholesale gas markets, with the deployment of low carbon, affordable, renewable electricity generation.

In its decision on SSEN Transmission’s initial needs case in December 2022, Ofgem confirmed that the preferred option is “reasonable and likely to provide the optimal solution” given the “robust” background generation assumptions that underpin SSEN Transmission’s cost benefit analysis.

The submission of SSEN Transmission’s final needs case to Ofgem marks the final stage in the regulatory approval process for the need for this project.

The Argyll and Kintyre Reinforcement Strategy involves upgrading the electricity transmission network in the area to 275kV, including upgrading existing overhead lines, building new sections and new substation infrastructure where required.

The Inveraray to Crossaig 132kV overhead line, currently in the final stages of construction, is being built to replace the existing electricity line which is rapidly approaching the end of its serviceable life.

The new line is being constructed to operate at 275kV, as part of the Argyll and Kintyre Reinforcement Strategy which will support hundreds of skilled jobs throughout the construction phase and many more throughout the supply chain and wider economy, providing a major boost to local and national economies.

“We’re delighted to have submitted our final needs case for the Argyll and Kintyre Reinforcement Strategy to Ofgem, in clear recognition of the need to upgrade the Argyll and Kintyre network,” said Rob McDonald, managing director of SSEN Transmission.

“This is a key milestone in enabling the growth in renewable electricity across the region and is another major step forward in our journey towards delivering a network for net zero in the north of Scotland.

“This project is critical to maintaining and improving network reliability in Argyll, while also supporting hundreds of skilled jobs in the local and national economy during the construction phases, and our submission of our final needs case is a very promising step forwards in securing Ofgem’s approval for the project.

“We will continue to engage constructively with Ofgem and our stakeholders as we work to deliver this much needed reinforcement to the GB grid.”

Visit www.ssen-transmission.co.uk/projects/project-map/argyll-and-kintyre-275kv-strategy for more information about the project.