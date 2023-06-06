Sun-kissed day for Tarbert tourney

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tarbert Bowling Club held its annual Open Pairs competition which saw teams entered from Stronvaar (Campbeltown), Oban, Lochgilphead, Ardrishaig and Colintraive as well as the host club.

With 18 pairs competing for the trophy, three groups of six were formed, with the winner of each group and a highest runner-up progressing to the semi finals.

Winner of group 1 was Jamie McLean and Sandy Crawford from Lochgilphead BC, while group 2 was Jamie Lang and Alastair Craig of Ardrishaig, and group 3 winners were Duncan MacGregor and Blair MacKay of Tarbert.

The highest runners-up were John Martin and Liam Sharpe from Tarbert.

In the semi final draw it was Jamie McLean’s team v Duncan’s and Jamie Lang’s team v John’s.

After two close games and very good bowls being played, the two Tarbert teams made it to the final.

Another close game was played and it was the pairing of Duncan MacGregor and Blair MacKay who emerged victorious.

Congratulations to them for a great day of bowling.

A Tarbert BC spokesperson said: “Malky and Emily of West Loch Shores sponsored the event again this year, which we thank them for – it is much appreciated.

“Thanks also to everyone who donated to the raffle, helped in the kitchen and bar and set up the green.

“A great day of bowling in the sun was had by all.”