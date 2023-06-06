Kristin appointed to HSCP planning role

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) has appointed a new head of strategic planning, performance and technology.

Campbeltown woman Kristin Gillies has taken on the role which she says will allow her to further shape and influence services to lead on the changes required to support transformation of the area’s health and social care services.

Kristin attended the University of Manchester and Birmingham to complete a master’s degree in healthcare management and leadership which has been beneficial within her professional leadership roles.

In 2009, she moved back to Campbeltown, where she was born and raised, to join the HSCP planning team.

She has always been passionate about remote and rural communities continuing to receive the best possible health and social care services available.

During her professional career development, she progressed from referral to treatment (RTT) project manager to senior service planning manager, giving her excellent knowledge and experience on the demands and challenges faced by NHS services across different geographies and healthcare sectors.

Over the years, Kristen has led on developing the HSCP’s Joint Strategic Plan and Joint Strategic Commissioning Strategy, Waiting Times Agenda, Service Level Agreement and Pathways, Technology Enabled Care (TEC) Programme and many more successful service redesigns.

Kristin Gillies said she was “really pleased” to have been appointed to the role, adding: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Stephen Whiston, my predecessor, who is retiring from the partnership this month, for his many years of outstanding dedication, support and professional leadership, and wish him a healthy, long and happy retirement.”

Fiona Davies, the HSCP’s chief officer, said: “Kristin is a real asset and brings extensive experience to the post and I look forward to working with her.”