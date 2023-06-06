Inveraray turn heat up in Balliemore Cup quarter final

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Kyles progress in Camanachd Cup while Col-Glen fall to Kilmallie in Balliemore Cup quarters

Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup – Second Round

Kyles Athletic 4 Bute 1

Kyles Athletic will host Lovat in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter-finals after they came from behind to beat Bute 4-1 at Tighnabruaich.

Kyles have been struck by a spate of injuries including keeper John Whyte (fractured wrist), Scott Macdonald (ankle fracture) and Innes Macdonald (fractured hand) whilst David Zavaroni started a two-game ban. However, Will Cowie returned following a hamstring problem whilst Innes Macdonald played in goal after having the cast removed from his hand during the week.

Bute have won all four of their Mowi South Division 1 matches so far this season and when referee Alec MacVicar awarded them a penalty on 16 minutes, after Kyles’ Andrew King swiped down his man in an attempt to clear the ball and Scott Harvey turned the ball over the keeper’s left shoulder.

Kyles had the wake-up call they needed and Finan Kennedy levelled on 22 minutes. There was a touch of fortune around the goal as Kennedy played the ball forward from around 40 yards out and it bounced around four times, deceiving the keeper and ending up in the net.

Some good link up play between Conor Kennedy and Robbie McLeod saw the ball pass to Roddy Macdonald who scored on 37 minutes, sending the ball into the bottom corner of the goal from 15 yards and Kyles led 2-1 at the interval.

A nice team move led to Roddy Macdonald being fouled inside the D on the hour and Ross Macrae fired the resultant penalty into the roof of the net.

Roddy Macdonald bagged his second goal of the game on 84 minutes. Will Cowie slipped MacDonald in, and he knocked the ball by the keeper.

Mowi Premiership

Glasgow Mid Argyll 0 Oban Camanachd 5

Oban Camanachd climb to third place in shinty’s top-flight after beating bottom side Glasgow Mid Argyll 5-0 in their 1pm throw up at Peterson Park.

There were 14 minutes on the clock when referee David Mitchell awarded the Oban side a penalty.

GMA keeper Jonathon Oates fell on the ball as he saved from Daniel MacCuish and with regular penalty taker Louie McFarlane on holiday, Malcolm Clark crashed the spot-hit high into the net.

Daniel MacVicar made it 2-0 on 23 minutes. MacVicar took a couple of swipes at the ball on the hard surface but his third attempt sent the ball into the far corner of the goal.

Malcolm Clark got his second on 34 minutes with all four forwards involved in the move and Clark’s head-height strike beat the keeper.

There were just three first half minutes remaining when, following a melee at the edge of the D, Matthew Sloss scooped the ball goalwards, and Daniel Cameron turned it home.

Daniel MacVicar got his second to make it 5-0 on 53 minutes. The visitors were awarded a second penalty which Malcolm Clark struck straight down the middle. Jonathon Oates saved but Daniel MacVicar and Blair McFarlane raced in to get the final touch with MacVicar just getting there first.

This coming Saturday, Oban Camanachd welcome Inveraray to Mossfield in the Artemis Macaulay Cup second round.

Meantime, Glasgow Mid Argyll are also in Artemis Macaulay Cup second round action as Kyles Athletic visit Peterson Park.

Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup – quarter finals

Kilmallie 3 Col-Glen 1

Kilmallie had to come from behind to beat Col-Glen 3-1 in their 3pm throw up the Canal Parks.

The understrength Glendaruel side, who travelled with just 12 players, led when Sandy Paterson scored the only goal of the first half with a fine strike after 37 minutes.

Lewis Birrell pulled Kilmallie level on 51 minutes and Stephen McAlister proved to be the match-winner with efforts on 70 and 74 minutes.

Kilmallie now face either Bute or Strathglass, who meet this coming weekend, in the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup semi-finals which are scheduled for Saturday 1 July 2023.

Inveraray 4 Glenurquhart 2 (after extra-time)

Inveraray fought back from 2-0 down to defeat Glenurquhart 4-2 after extra-time at the Winterton.

Christopher Mack and Oliver Black had the Glen two goals to the good at the break with efforts on 7 and 45 minutes.

Inveraray staked a strong response in the second half with Allan MacDonald hitting the net on 50 minutes and Fraser Watt’s strike on 70 minutes taking the tie into extra-time.

Campbell Watt put Inveraray in front for the first time on 93 minutes and Fraser Watt got his second to make it 4-2 on 110 minutes.

Referee Les Kinvig sent off Inveraray’s Calum MacDonald and Glen’s Daniel MacLean following an altercation.

Inveraray will now play Lochaber in the semi-finals and manager Andy Watt said: “We’re delighted to win what was a really competitive tie, played in hot conditions, and move into the semi-finals.

“I’m proud of the boys’ reaction after half-time; they were much more focused and showed a real desire to progress into the next round.

“They should take a lot of confidence from this result and also the manner in which they fought back from two goals down.”

MKM Building Supplies Oban Bullough Cup – quarter finals

Aberdour 2 Glasgow Mid Argyll 5

The Glasgow Mid Argyll seconds stood strong against a late first half fightback from the Aberdour seconds to in 5-2 in their 7pm throw up at Silversands on Wednesday 31 May 2023.

Top scorer Ross Brown gave the Glasgow side the lead on 5 minutes and Ewan Fraser, back in the GMA side, added a second on 24 minutes.

When Connor MacLeod scored on 32 minutes and Ross Brown got his second on 34 minutes, GMA look out of sight.

However, Aberdour staged a comeback late in the first half with Tom Aitchison pulling a goal back on 40 minutes and Logan Adam making it 4-2 on the stroke of half-time.

The Glasgow side confirmed victory when Ewan Fraser got his second goal of the game on 65 minutes.

GMA now play Kilmory in the semi-finals.

Mowi South Division 1

Ardnamurchan 2 Kyles Athletic 1

Ardnamurchan won for the first time in the league this season when they beat the Kyles Athletic juniors 2-1 at Strontian.

Freddie Patterson put Ard’ ahead on 16 minutes and it was Patterson again with a second 29 minutes.

Luke Thornton pulled a goal back with 20 minutes remaining, but Ardnamurchan saw out the remainder of the game.

Mowi South Division 2

Aberdour 5 Inveraray 1

The Aberdour colts go third in the table after beating the Inveraray colts 5-1 at Silversands.

The young Inveraray side started with eight players and two subs under 16 years.

There was a goal-glut in the first half as Calum Murray on 12 minutes and an own goal from Inveraray keeper Dillon Conn on 19 minutes gave the hosts a two-goal lead.

Joe Burns extended Aberdour’s advantage a minute later and although Neil Campbell pulled a goal back on 41 minutes, Calum Murray got his second a minute after following a mazy run and shot.

Joe Burns got his second to make it 5-1 on 52 minutes.

Inveraray second team coach Andrew McMurdo said he took heart from the enthusiasm and commitment of his players.

“The result was disappointing and although there was some good play by our team, in large parts it was not good enough.

“However, we dust ourselves off and go again next week against Uddingston.”

Strachur-Dunoon 1 Tayforth 2

Tayforth go second after beating Strachur-Dunoon 2-1 at Strachurmore.

Tayforth went in front through Ewan MacDonald’s own goal with Sean Taylor doubling their advantage on 68 minutes.

Steven Thomson halved the deficit on 80 minutes, but Tayforth stayed in front to take the points.

Kilmory W/O v Bute

League leaders Kilmory were awarded the points when the Bute juniors were unable to field a team for their 2pm throw up at MacRae Park.

Bute are deducted a point.

(All throw ups were at 2.30pm unless the match report states differently)