Cup final heartbreak for Star

Lochgilphead Red Star 1 Port Glasgow AFC 3

Jimmy Marshall Cup – final

Lochgilphead Red Star were left to rue two body blows on Sunday after falling to defeat to Port Glasgow AFC in the Jimmy Marshall Cup final.

The Scottish Amateur FL’s showpiece cup final was played at Renfrew FC’s New Western Park, with a goal just before and just after the interval giving Star a mammoth task to get back into the game.

Star found themselves three goals down and despite nabbing a consolation goal in the closing stages their opponents took the league cup back to Inverclyde.

It will be scant consolation but the RJD Brickwork-sponsored Star at least have the distinction of playing the final match in the SAFL as a standalone competition; from next season – 2023-24 – the league joins forces with the Central Scottish AFL to become the Scottish Premier AFA, with Star’s second place sealing a spot in the newly formed league top division – with derbies against Oban Saints to look forward to.

Manager Colin Weir said: “We never got going during the game at all.

“Port Glasgow were well worth their win, and congratulations to them.

“Thanks to Renfrew FC for their hospitality, we were looked after very well, and our supporters enjoyed their away day.”