Could your group benefit from funding?

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Could your community group benefit from up to £75,000 in funding?

The Argyll and the Islands Community Led Local Development Fund (CLLD), funded by the Scottish Government, is now open for applications.

The Argyll and the Islands Local Action Group will distribute the fund, supported by Argyll and Bute Council.

Projects need to demonstrate that any activity will advance inclusion, equality and diversity and support one or more of the main fund priorities.

They include: helping families and services through the cost of living crisis; eradicating child poverty; transforming the economy to deliver net zero; creating sustainable public services.

Eligible applicants include constituted community groups, third sector organisations and public sector organisations.

Projects must complete by February 28 2024.

Visit the council website at www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/clld for more information, and email CLLD@argyll-bute.gov.uk for application forms.

The closing date for applications is June 23 2023.