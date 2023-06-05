Support for getting back into work

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll and Bute Council is encouraging unemployed people keen to find work to get in touch to learn about what support is on offer.

Through its employability team, the local authority offers a range of services and support to help people back into work and access skills and training.

Over the last year, 172 people started to receive support through a number of different initiatives.

They include: Fair Start Scotland; Parental Employability Support Fund (PESF); Parental Transition Fund; Young Person’s Guarantee – employer recruitment and training incentives; No One Left Behind – employer recruitment and training incentives.

The team also advises employers on funding opportunities that can help recruit staff using incentive schemes.

During 2022/23, 61 employers accessed funding to help 71 people start work. A further 27 people started unsubsidised employment and the remainder continue to receive pre-employment support and training opportunities.

“Our employability team has a lot of experience and are here to help people back into work in a variety of ways,” said Councillor Alastair Redman, policy lead for economic growth and communities. “We understand it can be hard to know where to start and there may be barriers that may stop you from working.

“The team has a range of support designed to help you into employment or training. This includes offering ongoing support when you find a job to make sure everything is going well.

“I would encourage anyone who is currently unemployed to get in touch with the team who can provide any support your need.”

Visit www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/helping-people-work to find out more about the range of help available to get back into work, or call 01586 555990 or email employability@argyll-bute.gov.uk to contact the employability team to register interest.