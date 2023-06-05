Second Argyll national park suggestion sparks debate

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The possibility of a second national park in Argyll and Bute has been labelled as a “Marmite” situation by a council official.

Discussion took place among councillors and officers as part of a briefing paper on Scottish Government proposals for new national parks.

And Matt Mulderrig, the authority’s development policy and housing strategy manager, said that he had been made aware of split views on the possibility.

Argyll and Bute already plays host to part of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park, stretching from the boundary with West Dunbartonshire on the west shore of Loch Lomond to the northern part of the Cowal peninsula.

The discussion took place at a meeting of the council’s planning, protective services and licensing committee on Wednesday May 24.

Mid Argyll councillor Jan Brown asked Mr Mulderrig if there had been any expressions of interest in a new national park in the area.

He said: “I know anecdotally that people have talked about being interested, but as far as we are aware, nobody has presented anything concrete.

“One thing not mentioned in the report is that although we are not in the process of getting nominations, which we anticipate at the end of the summer, the Scottish Government has put out a process for nominations of interest.

“It is really just a register; it is not just a case of community groups being able to put themselves on a list.”

Councillor Brown then asked: “Do we think it is a good idea to have another national park in Argyll and Bute?”

Mr Mulderrig responded: “Many people have many different views about it. It is almost like a Marmite thing – some people love the idea, others hate it.

“I know my own opinion is not shared by all officers, and I know members of the public have split views.

“We had a fairly detailed consideration of it before Local Development Plan 2, having a special workshop on it with members.

“It was pretty much 50-50 on whether to explore one in more detail. We knew that this was coming up.”

Cowal councillor Gordon Blair added: “My ward covers an area of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park. We need to ensure we do not lose common sense with regards to the living and working and economics of a rural area.

“I think this will be one to watch and needs to be seriously considered, because if we give up our planning control over those areas, this could be thwarted by somebody who is based elsewhere.”