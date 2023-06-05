Delay landfill ban to save Argyll services, council pleas

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll and Bute Council has repeated its request for a formal meeting with the Scottish Government to discuss a possible extension on the municipal solid waste landfill ban, due to begin January 1 2026.

“The introduction of the ban will mean that biodegradable municipal waste (BMW) can no longer go to landfill and instead will need to be recovered through a process called energy from waste,” a council spokesperson said.

“The council is currently locked in to a landfill contract, which runs until September 2026 – nine months after the ban comes into force.

“Varying or terminating that contract would have serious financial implications for the council which could run into the hundreds of thousands – money that would need to come from existing budgets which would in turn affect other key services like roads, streetlighting, etc.

“The council is therefore urging the Scottish Government to delay the BMW ban in Argyll and Bute for nine months to coincide with the existing landfill contract’s end date and avoid huge financial penalties.”

Council leader Councillor Robin Currie, said: “The introduction of the landfill ban will have many benefits, including a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions that result from landfilling biodegradable waste.

“We are working hard to put measures in place for the introduction of the ban, along with a whole range of actions the council is taking to combat the climate emergency.

“It makes sense to synchronise the date of the ban with the end of our current landfill contract. If the Scottish Government fails to grant this extension, the costs to council tax payers in Argyll and Bute will be significant, and will affect other essential council services.

“I urge the Scottish Government to meet with us as soon as possible so that we can discuss our options moving forward and agree a solution that works for Argyll and Bute.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are committed to ending the practice of landfilling biodegradable municipal waste in Scotland in line with recommendations from the Committee on Climate Change.

“The best way to manage residual waste is to not produce it in the first place. Our action to reduce the amount of residual waste produced includes banning some of the most problematic single-use plastic products, and our £70 million Recycling Improvement Fund.

“For the residual waste we do produce, we are continuing to support local authorities, including Argyll and Bute Council, to secure alternative treatment options in preparation for the ban on landfilling biodegradable municipal waste in 2025. This support includes providing access to technical, legal and procurement advice, tailored to local circumstances and requirements.”