Council urged to fit seatbelts on all school buses

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Councillors are asking officials to ensure every school bus in Argyll and Bute has seatbelts.

A motion, to be submitted at Argyll and Bute Council’s community services committee on June 8, asks for costs to be drawn up.

“Children as young as four on the Isle of Seil may be expected to travel on an urban bus with no seatbelts for over three miles from Cuan to get to school in Easdale,” it states.

“The winding island road is poorly lit and uneven, and the speed limit for this journey is the national speed limit 60mph.”

The Seat Belts on School Transport (Scotland) Act of 2017 requires that each passenger seat in vehicles used for dedicated school transport has a seatbelt.

Public service buses that also provide school transport also require seatbelts, depending on age, but vehicles designed for urban use are exempt.

Helensburgh and Lomond South SNP councillor Math Campbell-Sturgess will propose the motion, which is seconded by his party colleague, Kintyre and the Islands councillor Dougie McFadzean.

The motion says: “This motion is made in light of the unique hazards of rural roads and the need to ensure the safety and well-being of schoolchildren, and to fulfil the council’s responsibility to ensure safe routes to school in Argyll and Bute.

“Advice from the school and public transport team is that the current arrangements are legally compliant and safe.

“Notwithstanding that advice, we believe that urban buses are not suitable for rural routes due to the unique characteristics of rural roads – winding bends, bumpy or uneven surfaces, poor lighting, often high speed limits and lack of seat belts and accessibility to medical care in case of an accident. These characteristics can become particularly challenging in poor weather conditions.

“The committee is therefore asked to agree officers are requested to submit a paper to them which will identify and detail the costs associated with ensuring all buses commissioned by Argyll and Bute Council for the purposes of transporting children to and from school in Argyll and Bute are required to have seatbelts, and advising how such a requirement could be introduced.”