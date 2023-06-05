Council confirms new support for jobs and businesses

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Projects aimed at growing employment, supporting businesses and helping those most in need across Argyll and Bute are in line for a major boost, following confirmation of new UK Government funding.

At a meeting of Argyll and Bute Council’s environment, development and infrastructure committee (EDI), councillors were updated on a range of initiatives which, following government approval, will receive around £4.5 million from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Activities included in the Argyll and Bute UKSPF investment plan focus on three key investment priorities – communities and place, supporting local businesses, and people and skills.

A wide range of community and third sector organisations will receive backing including Argyll and the Isles Tourism Co-operative (AITC), Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS), InspirAlba and Third Sector Interface (TSI) Argyll and Bute.

Across the three investment priorities, 19 separate projects will benefit from core UKSPF funding, plus support for three adult numeracy programmes under the ring-fenced Multiply funding, until 2025 including:

Communities and place: tourism marketing support; community planning partnership climate change working group; extension of shaping places for wellbeing support; vibrant and living places; extension of flexible food fund; community hubs; pre-loved school uniform project

tourism marketing support; community planning partnership climate change working group; extension of shaping places for wellbeing support; vibrant and living places; extension of flexible food fund; community hubs; pre-loved school uniform project Supporting local businesses: tourism sector support; scientific robotics academy; innovation support service; graduate apprenticeship opportunities in the third sector; graduate placement programme; business support package for local small and medium-sized enterprises

tourism sector support; scientific robotics academy; innovation support service; graduate apprenticeship opportunities in the third sector; graduate placement programme; business support package for local small and medium-sized enterprises People and skills: adult literacy and numeracy programme (element of Multiply funding); expansion of the wider achievement programme; pre-employability support programme work placements; positive destinations programme; pre-employability support programme training; supported employment experience in the third sector; Multiply – currently two adult numeracy programmes.

“Securing such a significant amount from UKSPF will be enormously valuable in helping to increase opportunities for both our people and our local businesses,” said Councillor Robin Currie, leader of Argyll and Bute Council.

“At a time when so many people in our communities are facing difficult challenges, not least in terms of the cost of living crisis, this new funding support will play a crucial part in delivering support to those who need it most and boost the longer term economic success of Argyll and Bute.”

Visit the council website at www.argyll-bute.gov.uk to read the full report.