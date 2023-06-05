Calling all women in Argyll and Bute

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll and Bute Council is opening up an opportunity for local ladies to join in a national initiative aimed at encouraging more women to stand for election and get involved in all levels of democracy.

The council is hosting a local hub session this month, as part of the national Scotland’s Women GatHER event.

The project, a partnership between the Scottish Parliament and Elect Her, aims to encourage women of all ages, backgrounds and political affiliations – or none – to stand for election and become active in democracy at all levels, as part of the drive towards equal gender representation in politics.

The local session will include a livestream to the national event in the Scottish Parliament, along with discussions/workshops for those attending locally.

There will be opportunities to speak to women who have experience of standing for election and political life in general, and to explore ways to get more involved.

The local Scotland’s Women GatHER hub session takes place in the council chamber at Kilmory, Lochgilphead, from 9.30am until around 3pm on Saturday June 24.

Lunch and refreshments will provided through the day. Attendance is free but people must sign up online first at www.eventbrite.com/e/argyll-and-butes-women-gather-2023-tickets-646932341047?aff=odcleoeventsincollection

“Registration is being managed by national organisers, who are also providing an online programme for anyone unable to attend – you can find more details at the registration link above,” said a spokesperson.

“If you can’t attend yourself but know of others who may be interested, please do share the registration link and event details with them.

“You can find more information at www.parliament.scot/visit/events-and-exhibitions/elect-her-23 and also from Elect-Her at www.elect-her.org.uk/scotlands-women-gather – and there will be resources and opportunities to connect available after the event itself.”