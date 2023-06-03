MOJO frontman Dan steps down

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

A popular music festival on the Craignish peninsula is seeking a new organiser.

Daniel Griffiths, who spearheaded MOJO-Argyll music festival last year and has been involved since 2017, is stepping down and is keen for another person passionate about the region’s music to put themselves forward for the role.

Daniel said: “Having been involved in MOJO-Argyll from its concept in 2017 and having had five great live shows in Ardfern, I have decided to step down as organiser as I feel it’s the right thing to do and at the right time.

“I have been so happy, proud and inspired to have had so many original and local musicians from every corner of Argyll grace our stage, each and every one of them with such enthusiasm and talent bringing us their unique special styles live on the stage.

“I would absolutely love for it to continue and I hope there’s someone or a group out there that could give it new energy, perhaps getting funding which I never included in my plan.

“I would always volunteer in the future if MOJO carried on and, if it didn’t, at the very least I would continue promoting musicians, sourcing venues and using our Facebook page to put up any updates from artists.

“Many thanks to everyone who has supported the event: the volunteers – they know who they are; all the fans who came; the community of Ardfern with its excellent hall venue; The Argyllshire Advertiser and many other people behind the scenes.

“Thanks, and a big round of applause, to all the Argyll musicians who put their heart and soul into their sets on the live stage.”

Daniel Griffiths is stepping down as MOJO-Argyll festival organiser. NO_AA42mojo06