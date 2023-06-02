Your photographs -June 2 2023

Cheryl Ratcliffe-Nye took this photograph of kayaks at Ardrishaig – looking down Loch Fyne – utilising the re-opened spot on the kayak trail around the coast of Argyll.

If you have a photograph you would like to share with our readers, please send it with your details and those of the photo, to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk