Your photographs -June 2 2023
Cheryl Ratcliffe-Nye took this photograph of kayaks at Ardrishaig – looking down Loch Fyne – utilising the re-opened spot on the kayak trail around the coast of Argyll.
If you have a photograph you would like to share with our readers, please send it with your details and those of the photo, to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk