Waulking the Waulk at Auchindrain

Visitors to Mid Argyll’s beloved Auchindrain Historic Township learned how to waulk last Saturday, as well as enjoying a treat of Gaelic-language singing.

Waulking is the technique of finishing newly woven cloth by soaking and thumping it to shrink and soften it, and lighten up the weave, so that the cloth is warmer and more waterproof.

Sgioba Luaidh Inbhirchluaidh (Inverclyde Waulking Group), who specialise in the traditional Gaelic songs which accompanied this laborious process, worked on a length of “raw” tweed enabling them to show the full process, a craft not seen very often.

Frances Dunlop, Inverclyde Waulking Group founder, said, “When we are fortunate enough to have a new tweed to waulk ‘for real’, it’s a very special occasion for Sgioba Luaidh, and Auchindrain Township is the perfect spot.

“We had a wonderful day, with lots of visitors from various countries – and Dunoon!

“We are grateful to Sam Goates of ‘Woven in the Bone’ in Brora, who donated the tweed for us to work on.

“We made a good job of it, though we say so ourselves!”

First the cloth is soaked in dilute ammonia, which helps to soften the cloth and remove the grease. The precious liquid is known as maistir in Gaelic. In the old days the ammonia was obtained from the potty under the bed and was stored up in a big tub to mature untill ready for use.

The wrung-out cloth is soaped, then pounded on the table until it is shrunk by the desired amount.

As the cloth is passed round the table, the songs help to keep together in rhythm, and lighten the hard work.

Waulking songs are quite unique, a precious heritage of song, giving an insight into all aspects of life in days gone by.

Sgioba Luaidh and Auchindrain think it is very important to keep them alive, and to present them in the context of work for which they were composed.

The next regular waulking demonstration will be on Saturday June 24 from midday, while another full waulk with a length of “raw” tweed will take place on July 29.

More information can be found at www.auchindrain.org.uk.”

Next weekend, June 10-11, the township is hosting a weekend dedicated to the travellers who made Auchindrain their temporary home for decades.

Jessica Brown, support services manager at the township, explained: “Travellers would come to Auchindrain to work the land during the summer months.

“There are many stories of their knowledge of the land and even saving lives, in the case of plant poisonings and other incidents.

“We will focus on the ways and traditions, through cooking and storytelling, of a visiting community which the permanent residents of the township absolutely depended on for their labour.”