Thought for the Week, June 2 2023

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

I often hear people comment on how fast the years are passing. Indeed, it seems amazing it is June already and we find ourselves in the midst of long days of summer from early morning to beyond 10pm.

These hours of sunlight provide so much opportunity to fit so many things into our lives. It may allow us to enjoy early morning walks or runs before heading to work or evening strolls around this beautiful area where we live.

We are encouraged to make the best use of these days that are filled with light before the darkness of winter returns and the opportunities for increased activities decrease.

Jesus called himself the light of the world. In John’s Gospel chapter 5, we read: “You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.”

We must use these days to reveal the light and love of God to the world around us.

There are people in our communities who are lonely and housebound, for whom these long days of summer are simply that, long days. A kind word, a quick visit or a phonecall could bring so much light into their day.

If we all took a little time out of our day to bring love and kindness and care to others then the light of love would shine brightly.

Springbank Church, Campbeltown.